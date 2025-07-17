Vehicle break-ins at Medway gym thought to be tied to organized criminal group, police say

MEDWAY, Mass. — Police are reminding residents to lock their doors after multiple vehicles were broken into at a gym in town on Wednesday morning.

The break-ins occurred in the parking lot of the Orangetheory in the Medway Commons, where windows were smashed and belongings were taken.

According to investigators, this type of crime is consistent with known organized criminal groups who travel across state lines targeting fitness centers and parks.

The suspects typically look for purses, wallets, or bags that are left in plain sight. They then quickly use stolen credit cards or cash before the victims realize what has happened.

A description of the suspect or suspects involved in the Medway Commons incident was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

