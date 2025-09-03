Update: Missing Holbrook man found in Weymouth, police say

HOLBROOK, Mass. — Update 10:30 p.m.: Holbrook Police say they have located the missing man in Weymouth.

No further information was immediately available.

***Update*** Male party has been located in Weymouth without incident thanks to the assistance of the citizens,... Posted by The Holbrook Police Department on Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Previous post: Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man who went missing on Tuesday.

Holbrook Police say the man pictured wandered away from his house in the area of Abington Avenue.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a light blue T-shirt, and a khaki fedora-style hat.

Police do not know what direction he was traveling.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holbrook Police at 781-767-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

