Suspect arrested in connection to Avon homicide as friends and family of victim await answers

AVON, Mass. — A suspect was apprehended Tuesday night in connection to the killing of an Avon mother in her home.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s Office confirmed a suspect connected to a homicide in Avon was placed into custody around 8 p.m. in Braintree.

Boston 25 cameras were rolling when a young man was taken into custody at the South Shore Plaza and transferred into an Avon Police cruiser. A white Nissan Pathfinder was also towed from the scene.

The DA’s office did not identify the suspect, or specify what charges he is facing, but said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a residence on Nichols Avenue in Avon around 4:22 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive woman in need of medical assistance, according to police.

Authorities say officers found a deceased 53-year-old woman on the floor with visible injuries and there appeared to be signs of a struggle.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, but a close friend, Keith McDermott, tells Boston 25 News there was a lot of love in that family.

“Such a close knit family,” McDermott said. “So supportive of each other. They’re supportive of the kids. The kids are supportive of them.”

McDermott says he has known the mother whose life was tragically taken and her husband since the couple met while attending college together at Northeastern University.

“That was one of those relationships that you like to see flourish and grow,” he said. “We saw them grow from teenagers to adulthood and raise two kids.”

McDermott and other close friends are now awaiting answers, and trying to support the victim’s husband.

“I just want to be here to be supportive to him and let him know, not just me but my family and friends are here to support him, as he goes through this he’s not alone,” he said.

Detectives could be seen throughout the day putting up yellow crime scene tape, going in and out of a house.

“With information developed by the state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Avon police, a suspect was identified and apprehended with the help of Braintree police,” Morrissey said.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

