Suspect accused of stealing credit cards, wallet from car sought by Medway Police

MEDWAY, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards at a business in town.

According to police, the woman pictured is believed to have taken a wallet from a victim’s car on July 16 on either School Street in Medway or while it was parked at Encompass Gym in Millis.

Surveillance pictures from a bank in town shows the suspect wearing a dark jacket, maroon shirt, and jeans.

Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to call Medway Police at 508-533-3212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

