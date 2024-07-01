South Shore residents react to mistrial in Karen Read murder case

CANTON, Mass. — Some people in Canton and neighboring towns were familiar with the Karen Read murder trial. A lot of them said they were confident with what they thought the verdict would be and were surprised when it was declared a mistrial.

“It’s very upsetting and it’s gotta be horrible for both sides,” said Christine of Stoughton.

With a population of just more than 22,000 people, the quaint town of Canton was thrown into the national spotlight for the trial.

“Am I tired? No, but she’s tired and her family’s tired and the whole everybody is tired, enough is enough,” said Stoughton resident Carol Cattan.

After months of interviewing witnesses and going over evidence, the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

“I’m surprised because I really thought with the evidence that they would come back very quickly,” said Marcia Israel of Randolph.

Some locals and people in neighboring towns said they’re happy the jury took their time with what they feel is a complicated case.

“I just think that there’s so much evidence, there’s so many discrepancies,” said Deb Aufiero of Mansfield, “I don’t know, look I wasn’t there.”

Some people said they think a new trial is a good idea.

“I think it’s great because I think they’re going to come out with more evidence,” said Canton resident Roberta Piana.

Some other people said they think it will be costly.

“Is it going to cost taxes that’s why they call it Taxachusetts,” said Bob from Stoughton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

