Severity of damage to Karen Read’s taillight comes into question during testimony of Dighton officer

DEDHAM, Mass. — Fireworks on the stand during the retrial of Karen Read after a Dighton Police officer testified Read’s taillight wasn’t damaged that bad before it was seized by Massachusetts State Police troopers.

Dighton Police Sergeant Nicholas Barros said Read’s taillight had damage, but not to the extent of what pictures presented in court showed.

“That was the black Lexus,” he said. “That was not the taillight the day I was there.”

Barros described seeing a hole about the size of a dollar bill before State Troopers seized the Lexus from Read’s parents Dighton home.

“Did you see anybody from the State Police in any way tamper with that vehicle?” Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan asked on cross.

“I did not,” Barros replied.

Barros appeared confident with his memory until Brennan began peppering him with questions.

“Would be fair to say, based on all the additional information you’ve read and seen, had some effect on your memory?” Brennan questioned.

“I guess,” Barros said.

“His testimony hasn’t changed,” Karen Read said outside court. “He was subpoenaed by the prosecution and said it was damaged and not completely broken a year ago and then he said that again today.”

More fireworks during the testimony of the defense’s dog bite expert Dr. Marie Russel, when Read’s lawyer Robert Alessi demanded a mistrial over the prosecutor’s questioning.

Alessi argued that Brennan brought up the absence of dog DNA on O’Keefe’s clothing when it wasn’t in evidence.

Brennan pushed back.

“It might be hurtful for the defendant’s theories, for the creation they portrayed, for this jury yesterday,” he said. “But it is not improper.”

Judge Beverly Cannone sided with Brennan and rejected the mistrial request.

Russell was asked about statements Read has made about a possible collision with O’Keefe.

Russell said people suffer something called “acute grief reaction,” where they blame themselves when bad things happen.

Outside of court, Read was asked if she will take the stand.

She said she has mixed feelings and did not give a “yes” or “no” response.

A plow driver is expected to testify on Wednesday.

