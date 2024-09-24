Police: Student responsible for indecent assault at Brookline High School identified

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Authorities say they’ve identified a student they believe is responsible for indecent assault crimes at Brookline High School last week.

Police say they’re investigating a series of incidents that were reported by staff that appear to be related to an indecent assault and battery on a 14-year-old female student who was walking to class on September 16.

Safety protocols were increased following the alleged attack.

“We believe we have identified the student responsible for these crimes and will continue to collaborate with Brookline High School and the families affected,” a Brookline Police spokesperson said in a statement. “In order to protect student confidentiality, we have no further comment at this time.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

