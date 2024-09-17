Brookline High School on alert after girl says she was sexually assaulted while walking to class

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brookline High School is increasing supervision between buildings after a student said she was sexually assaulted on campus while walking between classes on Monday.

A 14-year-old girl reported that an unknown man in his 20s grabbed her and forced his hand into her pants as she walked to class in the area of TappanS Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Brookline Police Department.

The victim reported the incident to a teacher, who notified the dean, who reported it to police.

In the wake of the incident, Superintendent Linus Guillory urged students to be vigilant as they move from class to class.

“We ask students to be mindful of their surroundings as they move about our campus,” Guillory said in a statement. “While BHS is a safe campus, our high school complex consists of multiple buildings, and students move about on public streets. Students, staff, and all community members are urged to remain aware of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to any school staff member.”

Adminsatros say there will be an increased presence of supervision between buildings throughout the day on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

