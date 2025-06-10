Needham Police searching for missing 12-year-old

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a juvenile who went missing on Monday.

According to Needham Police, a 12-year-old female from the Walker School was last seen around 8 p.m.

She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey/blue sweatpants and no shoes. The 12-year-old has light brown hair.

K9 and drone units are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-444-1212.

‼️ Please share ‼️ The Needham Police Department is actively looking for a 12 year old female from the Walker School,... Posted by Needham Police Department on Monday, June 9, 2025

