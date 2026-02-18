Disney On Ice ‘Jump In’ skates into Boston

BOSTON — Disney On Ice is back in Boston, bringing a week of magic, music, and high-flying adventure to the ice.

“Jump In!” skates into TD Garden from February 18–22, inviting families to step into an unforgettable journey through some of Disney’s most beloved stories.

The adventure begins with a tap on the Magical Mouse Pad, launching audiences into a dazzling experience featuring more than 50 favorite characters. Fans will see stars from Frozen, Encanto, Zootopia, and Toy Story brought to life on the ice.

Disney On Ice presents “Jump In!” showcases world-class figure skating, breathtaking aerial acrobatics, vibrant special effects and interactive moments that keep the crowd engaged from start to finish. Set to enchanting music and filled with heartwarming storytelling, the production promises to leave audiences awestruck — and create memories that last long after the final bow.

