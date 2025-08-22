Crane truck rollover on I-95S in Sharon causing major traffic delays

SHARON, Mass. — Highway officials announced temporary lane closures after a crane truck rolled on its side in Sharon during the Friday evening commute.

According to MassDOT, the multiple lanes of I-95 southbound at Exit 19 will be closed for several hours due to the crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m.

State Police say the driver sustained injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

A heavy duty tow was called to the scene, as was the Department of Environmental Protection for assistance with a saddle tank fuel rupture.

Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes and to avoid the area.

Sharon I-95S traffic

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group