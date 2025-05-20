Coyote attack on dog in Brookline prompts warning from police

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Brookline Police are warning pet owners after they say two coyotes attacked a dog on Monday.

The incident occurred in a wooded area, although authorities did not specify where.

Police say the owner was able to free the dog from the animals and flee the area. The dog’s condition is unknown at this time and it’s unclear if it was on a leash.

"The mere presence of a coyote alone is not cause for concern, however, as the above example proves, it’s always best to maintain awareness and distance," Brookline Police wrote in a social media post. "Coyotes that spend a lot of time around people or regularly feed on human-associated food can become habituated and exhibit bold behavior toward people and domesticated pets."

If you do happen to run into a coyote, experts urge you to stay calm, stand tall, and make yourself heard.

For more information on preventing conflicts with coyotes, click here.

ADVISORY: BPD has seen an increase of coyote sightings/interactions. One such incident this past Monday involved 2coyotes emerging from a wooded area & attacking a dog. The owner freed the dog and flee the area. During an encounter stay calm, stand tall, & make yourself heard. pic.twitter.com/JgaOFY3hV9 — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) May 20, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group