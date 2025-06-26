Bellingham Police sergeant involved in drunken crash busted with gun in his car, chief says

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — A Bellingham Police officer was arrested on Thursday morning after an alleged drunk driving crash in Rhode Island.

Sergeant Kevin Heenan was charged with operating under the influence and carrying a firearm while intoxicated after a car crash involving an unoccupied vehicle, according to Chief Kenneth Fitzgerald.

Officials say the incident occurred while Heenan was off-duty in the city of Woonsocket. It’s unclear if the gun in Heenan’s possession was department-issued.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Woonsocket Police Department for more information about the crash.

Chief Fitzgerald says Heenan was placed on paid administrative leave pending his arraignment.

An internal affairs investigation has also been initiated in accordance to department policies.

“These allegations are deeply concerning and do not reflect the standards or values of this department,” Chief Fitzgerald wrote in a press release. “The Bellingham Police Department is committed to transparency, integrity, and professionalism, and takes all allegations of criminal conduct-on or off duty-very seriously. We are fully cooperating with the Woonsocket Police Department and Rhode Island judicial authorities as this matter progresses.”

The Massachusetts POST Commission was alerted to Heenan’s arrest and may initiate their own separate review.

No further information was immediately available.

The below press release is being shared in the interest of transparency, accountability, and procedural justice. A... Posted by Bellingham MA Police on Thursday, June 26, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

