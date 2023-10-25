Another pantograph problem on the Green Line prompts delays, shuttle bus services

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Persistent pantograph problems have yet again caused a headache for Green Line commuters.
The MBTA said a train was disabled on the C Branch near St. Paul Street in Brookline due to problems with the overhead wires. Services will be delayed about 20 minutes, according to officials.
As a result, shuttle buses replaced service between Coolidge Corner and Kenmore.
Crews could be seen fixing the pantograph on top of the train near Beacon Street.
Officials say repairs were made and Green Line service has since resumed.
Last week, the MBTA announced problems with the MBTA’s new 4.4-mile Green Line Extension are so severe that nearly two-thirds of the brand-new tracks will need to be widened.
