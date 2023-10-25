Norfolk County

Another pantograph problem on the Green Line prompts delays, shuttle bus services

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Persistent pantograph problems have yet again caused a headache for Green Line commuters.

The MBTA said a train was disabled on the C Branch near St. Paul Street in Brookline due to problems with the overhead wires. Services will be delayed about 20 minutes, according to officials.

As a result, shuttle buses replaced service between Coolidge Corner and Kenmore.

Crews could be seen fixing the pantograph on top of the train near Beacon Street.

Image 1 of 4

MBTA Green Line pantograph problems

Officials say repairs were made and Green Line service has since resumed.

Last week, the MBTA announced problems with the MBTA’s new 4.4-mile Green Line Extension are so severe that nearly two-thirds of the brand-new tracks will need to be widened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW




©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read