Local

Commuter Alert: Shuttle buses replacing service on parts of Green Line ahead of evening commute

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

MBTA to lift global speed restrictions on Green Line for Saturday MBTA to lift global speed restrictions on Green Line for Saturday

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Shuttle buses are replacing service on parts of the Green Line as riders prepare to begin their evening commutes.

Shuttle bus service is currently in effect between Union Square and North Station as well as to the Medford/ Tufts station stop after one of the Green Line trains suffered an issue with its pantograph, the device connecting the car to the overhead power line.

Riders were encouraged to use the Route 80 bus to travel between Medford/ Tufts and Lechmere.

On Thursday, the MBTA announced that problems with the MBTA’s new 4.4-mile Green Line Extension were so severe that the agency will need to widen more than two-thirds of the nearly brand-new tracks.

Most of the new MBTA Green Line tracks need to be fixed after ‘construction, oversight failures’

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read