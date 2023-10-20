Commuter Alert: Shuttle buses replacing service on parts of Green Line ahead of evening commute

BOSTON — Shuttle buses are replacing service on parts of the Green Line as riders prepare to begin their evening commutes.

Shuttle bus service is currently in effect between Union Square and North Station as well as to the Medford/ Tufts station stop after one of the Green Line trains suffered an issue with its pantograph, the device connecting the car to the overhead power line.

Riders were encouraged to use the Route 80 bus to travel between Medford/ Tufts and Lechmere.

Green Line Update: Shuttle buses continue to replace service between North Station and Union Sq as well as Medford/Tufts. Riders are also encouraged to use the Rt 80 bus for alternate service between Medford/Tufts and Lechmere. https://t.co/dX8oARHHYT — MBTA (@MBTA) October 20, 2023

On Thursday, the MBTA announced that problems with the MBTA’s new 4.4-mile Green Line Extension were so severe that the agency will need to widen more than two-thirds of the nearly brand-new tracks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

