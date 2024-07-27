16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Lawrence

A 16-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in Lawrence Friday afternoon, police say.

Lawrence officers responded to a report of shots fired on Howard Street to a 16-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lawrence police say paramedics and EMTs treated him before transporting him ambulance to the Lawrence General Hospital.

While police the investigation is in its early stages, police say the incident does not appear random.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

