19-year-old arrested following alleged road rage fight near Dedham High School

DEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an alleged road rage incident that resulted in a fight outside of Dedham High School on Monday afternoon.

A 19-year-old Dedham resident was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to police.

Dedham Police did not release the name of the suspect.

According to officials, officers responded to Whiting Avenue near Dedham High School around 3:38 p.m. for a report of an altercation in the roadway. The 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

One person suffered a hand laceration and was treated on scene by Coastal Ambulance.

Officers at the scene learned a nearby road rage incident preceded the fight. Details of that incident were not immediately made available.

Police say the fight was unrelated to the high school.

No further information was immediately available.

