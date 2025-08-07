18-year-old charged after allegedly stealing car from Norwood dealership, fleeing from officers

NORWOOD, Mass. — A Taunton teen was arrested Wednesday afternoon, accused of stealing a luxury car from a dealership and fleeing from officers.

18-year-old Avante Dos Santos Teixeira, of Taunton, has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

According to Norwood Police, Nucar Nissan on Providence Highway reported one of their vehicles stolen around 3:30 p.m.

Responding officers searched the area, eventually locating the luxury BMW and taking note of the license plate.

The driver, later identified as Teixeira, sped away after spotting the officers.

A short time later, police say a witness told them the BMW was parked behind a building on Washington Street, and the driver had fled on foot.

Investigators canvassed the area, found the car, and found that Teixeira had ditched his sweatshirt.

Teixeira was located inside Mr. Franks gas station and began walking away onto Walnut Street when he saw police.

He was eventually taken into custody and transported to Norwood Police headquarters.

"We would like to recognize the exceptional work by the officers on scene during this evolving call as well as the assistance of the citizen providing timely information that led to the suspect’s apprehension," Norwood Police wrote in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

