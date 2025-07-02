15-year-old facing charges for allegedly stabbing man in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A teen suspect is facing serious charges following a stabbing on Monday night.

A 15-year-old male is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury, according to Weymouth Police.

Authorities say they received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing in the area of 1615 Commercial Street.

Responding officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and his injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

It’s unclear how or if the 15-year-old and victim knew each other.

The incident remains under investigation.

