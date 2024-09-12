Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office to detail drug conspiracy investigation

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday will announce details regarding a “drug conspiracy investigation.”

Sheriff Patrick W. McDermott is slated to speak about the investigation during a 10:30 a.m. news conference at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Correctional Center in Dedham, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

There was no additional information on the investigation immediately available.

Boston 25 News will stream the news conference live here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group