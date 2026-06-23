Police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER — One person is dead after a shooting in Dorchester on Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 115 Milton Avenue in Dorchester around 7:38 p.m, according to a department spokesperson.

The victim was allegedly found with a serious gunshot wound at 6 Selden Street in the rear of 115 Milton Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Boston Police Department Homicide Unit is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 617-343-4470,” Boston police say.

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