‘More drainage if there isn’t already’: Drivers say pooling on Route 128 could be safety hazard

NEWTON, Mass. — Drivers say pooling has become a common theme along Route 128. With rain forecasted for the next few days, they say it’s important for drivers to slow down and stay alert.

“On both sides sometimes, it will pool up and you know you hit that you can hydroplane and cause an accident,” Jim, who travels on the busy highway often, tells Boston 25 News.

Monday morning, the Waltham Fire Department says officers were deployed to Route 128 for a three-car crash that sent two people to a local hospital. The department tells Boston 25 News that Mass DOT was called due to pooling, but it is not confirmed if that is what caused the accident.

Drivers tell Boston 25 News that more drainage could be a solution, especially with ongoing construction. “Put in more drainage if there isn’t already. I don’t know what the sewer system is like on the highway but there must be one,” another driver added.

Mass DOT tells Boston 25 News a project that began last year on Route 128 resumed in mid-March. They say as part of the project, “catch basins have been outfitted with silt sacks in order to minimize the extent of any construction related debris from entering the drainage system.”

They added that as a result, debris could obstruct water from entering the catch basins, resulting in water pooling. Mass DOT says they are working with the contractor to clear any debris that may have accumulated.

