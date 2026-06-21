Man arrested after running through Mattapan crime scene

BOSTON — A Braintree man was arrested Saturday night after running through a crime scene where a woman was struck by a car and killed.

According to Boston police, around 7 p.m., officers were guarding a crime scene at 1617 Blue Hill Avenue when police were informed that an unknown man had entered the crime scene.

Hours earlier, 37-year-old Ibraim Matos of Hyde Park fatally struck a woman with a vehicle that he had carjacked.

Matos is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Monday.

Police say that the man, identified as 21-year-old Robert Monestime, was seen recording a video and dumping a cup of an unknown liquid in the middle of the crime scene.

After evading multiple cops, Monestime was eventually stopped and taken into custody.

Monestime was charged with Disturbing the Peace and Interfering with a Police Officer and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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