Noodle Bar opens third Boston area location at Legacy Place

DEDHAM, Mass. — A new noodle bar location has opened at Legacy Place.

Mecha (Vietnamese for “Mom & Pop”) was founded by Tony Pham and childhood friend Rich Reyes. The restaurant serves family recipes rooted in Tony’s Vietnamese heritage and immigrant experience.

The menu includes Vietnamese pho, Japanese ramen, Korean fried chicken baos, Laos crispy pork with Jeow Som sauce, and other dishes you’d find at street carts and hidden spots throughout Asia.

The restaurants feature 90s music and craft cocktails with Asian spirits and ingredients like mizu green tea, Thai basil, and pandan.

Mecha donates $0.50 from every ramen bowl to Sunflower Mission, which builds schools and provides scholarships for kids in rural Vietnam. The organization has raised more than $1 million through 2025.

Mecha has 12 locations across six states, including 2 other in Massachusetts, in Brookline and Boston.

For more information, visit the link here.

