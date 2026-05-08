Drought conditions worsening across much of Massachusetts, officials warn

BOSTON — Massachusetts officials have declared worsening drought conditions across much of the state, citing long‑term precipitation deficits that continue to strain water resources.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper announced Friday that the Connecticut River Valley, Central, and Northeast regions, along with Nantucket County, are now classified under a Level 2 – Significant Drought. The Western and Southeast regions, as well as Dukes County, have been elevated to a Level 1 – Mild Drought. The Cape has also improved slightly but remains at Level 1.

State officials said drought designations reflect long‑term trends, not short‑term weather. The Drought Management Task Force based this declaration on data collected from August 2024 through April 2026.

April precipitation across Massachusetts was well below normal, with monthly totals ranging from just 1.5 to 3 inches. The greatest rainfall deficits were recorded on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, where less than an inch of rain fell, up to 4.5 inches below normal. Over the past three to six months, most of the state has received only 60 to 90 percent of its typical precipitation. Nantucket remains the hardest hit, receiving about half of its normal rainfall during that period.

Despite temporary relief from snowmelt in March, officials said recent rainfall has not been enough to offset longer‑term precipitation and groundwater deficits that have been building for nearly two years. While surface conditions may appear improved in some areas, groundwater levels — which take longer to recover — remain below normal.

“Recent rainfall has helped, but rivers are still running low, and groundwater levels remain below normal,” Tepper said. “As we move through the growing season, many communities have water restrictions in place. Using water wisely can help reduce stress on our water systems and lower the risk of impacts, including increased fire danger, later this summer.”

The ongoing drought continues to affect streamflow, ponds, vernal pools, fish migration, vegetation, and groundwater statewide. Officials said increased water demand during the growing season makes conservation especially important, even though most local water supplies remain stable for now.

Outdoor watering restrictions remain a key tool to ensure water is available for essential needs, including drinking water, sanitation, fire protection, and business operations.

State officials said continued monitoring is required under the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, along with coordination between state and federal agencies, municipalities, and local Boards of Health. Residents are encouraged to report drying wells to their local health departments.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will continue assisting communities in managing water systems. While the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority system is not currently experiencing drought conditions, officials emphasized that all water sources draw from shared river basins and conservation remains critical statewide.

Residents can report dry environmental conditions and access drought resources through state reporting tools and informational websites.

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