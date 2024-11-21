No school Thursday in 3 striking North Shore districts as unions, officials continue negotiating

Parents in three North Shore communities once again got the call Wednesday night that there would be no school tomorrow amid ongoing teacher strikes.

Gloucester, Beverly, and Marblehead all confirm there will be no school on Thursday. For Gloucester and Beverly students, this is the 9th school day they will have missed. In Marblehead, it’s the 8th.

For Gloucester students, Thursday’s canceled day will be made up during February or April vacation.

“In all my years in public education I never imagined that I would see a situation like this that would impact our students in such a serious way,” Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis said. “I am so sorry for our children. I am so sorry for our families. You all deserve so much better than this.”

Beverly Superintendent Sue Charochak said, “The District will be forced to hold classes during vacation, weekends or other non-school time in order to meet the state-mandated 180 days of learning,” in a letter sent home to parents. She did not specify which specific days will hold classes.

It is unclear if Marblehead schools will follow suit after Wednesday night’s announcement.

The three striking school districts are demanding better wages for teachers and paraprofessionals.

As negotiations continue, all three teachers’ unions are facing hefty fines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

