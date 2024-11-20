No school again on Wednesday as teacher strikes in 3 North Shore districts drags on

Three North Shore communities alerted parents there would be no classes for students yet again as their respective teachers’ unions and city officials could not agree on a contract.

In a letter sent home, Gloucester, Beverly, and Marblehead all confirm there will be no school on Wednesday. For Gloucester and Beverly students, this is the 8th school day they will have missed. In Marblehead, it’s the 7th.

All three districts are facing heavy fines, as teacher strikes in Massachusetts are illegal.

“While we have seemingly made progress, unfortunately it has not been enough,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said.

Beverly Schools Superintendent Sue Charochak says the “volume of outstanding items will require further discussion tomorrow.”

Marblehead educators say negotiations remain ongoing.

The three districts are seeking better wages for teachers and paraprofessionals.

The Gloucester School Committee says any days canceled past Wednesday will have to be made up during part of February and/or April vacation. It was not immediately clear if Marblehead and Beverly will be doing the same thing.

Dozens came together Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil outside Gloucester city hall to honor the sacrifices families have made during this teacher strike.

“I’m a parent as well and so I recognize that last-minute scramble for childcare can be expensive and exhausting and the fact that they understand this bigger picture,” said Nome Graham, a teacher and parent in Gloucester. “And I know some parents are having to make financial sacrifices as well because they have to make that choice to stay home with their kids.”

Teachers in Gloucester and Beverly have been on strike for 12 days now with eight school days canceled including Wednesday, so the teachers’ union wants to say thank you to parents for allowing them to fight for better contracts.

“The community support has filled us with this incredible gratitude, so having that be recognized is something that felt important to me,” said Graham.

Earlier Tuesday, all three teachers’ unions from Gloucester, Beverly and Marblehead rallied on the steps of the State House in Boston.

“Our unions are broken financially, but our will and our spirit are far from broken,” said Ruth Furlong, with the Beverly Teachers Association.

They’re now calling on state leaders and the governor to help with the negotiation process as they push for better pay and paid parental leave.

Meanwhile each union faces fines that increase by 10,000 dollars a day for continuing this strike.

“There is no doubt in our minds that our respective employers moved slowly on settling agreements and allowing enough time to lapse to allow court-ordered fines to kick in, nowhere in the process of bargaining does management face consequences for not bargaining in good faith,” said Furlong.

Governor Maura Healey commented on the ongoing strikes, urging educators and officials to reach an agreement quickly.

“My focus right now is on getting students back in the classroom,” she said. “It is unacceptable that school has been closed for more than a week in Marblehead, Gloucester and Beverly. I’m urging both parties to reach an agreement as soon as possible for the good of our kids, families, educators and staff.”

All canceled class days will be made up at the end of the school year, similar to that of a snow day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

