Teachers strike cancels school in 3 North Shore communities for Tuesday, despite ‘tangible progress’

Officials in Marblehead, Gloucester, and Beverly all announced schools will once again be canceled as the teachers unions and school committees failed to reach a labor agreement.

Three North Shore school districts, Beverly, Gloucester, and Marblehead are all on strike, demanding higher wages for teachers and paraprofessionals alike.

In a letter sent home to parents in Marblehead, Beverly, and Gloucester, all announced class cancellation. However, Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis said students and parents should expect to be back in the classroom sooner rather than later.

“So while school will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19th, I want to signal to families and staff that they should make preparations to be in school on Wednesday, November 20th,” Superintendent Lummis said. “While this is not guaranteed, we have made tangible progress towards an agreement and everyone should be ready to return to school.”

The Marblehead School Committee says the two negotiating committees will continue bargaining into the evening.

The Beverly School Committee says they made a “significant offer” to the Beverly Teachers Association and “engage[d] in meaningful negotiations throughout the day.”

All three school districts are facing hefty fines north of $70,000.

All canceled class days will be made up at the end of the school year, similar to that of a snow day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

