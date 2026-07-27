Lindsay Clancy trial: Prosecution, defense offer starkly different accounts in opening statements

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors heard dramatically different explanations Monday for why Lindsay Clancy allegedly killed her three young children as opening statements were delivered in the closely watched murder trial.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder in the January 2023 strangulation deaths of her children at the family’s Duxbury home.

During opening statements, Clancy appeared emotional at times, repeatedly wiping away tears as prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out competing narratives about her actions and mental state.

Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy fights back tears as the details of her children's death are read in court at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Prosecutors portrayed Clancy as a calculating and manipulative mother who intentionally killed her children after concealing key information from both her husband and medical providers.

The Commonwealth detailed the lives of each child and described the circumstances surrounding their deaths, arguing the killings were deliberate and planned.

“This was not a woman in the throes of psychosis on January 24th, 2023,” prosecutor Jennifer Sprague told jurors. “This was a woman who acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly to accomplish a very specific goal to kill.”

Court video: Prosecution in Lindsay Clancy murder trial delivers opening statements

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington countered that Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and was heavily medicated at the time of the killings. While the defense does not dispute that Clancy killed the children, Reddington argued she was not criminally responsible because of her mental state.

Reddington criticized the decision to bring murder charges against Clancy.

“They brought this charge,” Reddington told jurors. “He knew, as did his office, the facts of this case. And he knew when he brought this charge that it was going to kill the soul, this young woman.”

Court video: Defense in Lindsay Clancy murder trial delivers opening statements

The defense is expected to center much of its case on Clancy’s documented mental health struggles in the months leading up to the deaths, while prosecutors will seek to convince jurors that she understood her actions and intended to carry them out.

Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy’s husband at the time of the killings, was the first witness called by prosecutors. He was seen arriving at the Plymouth courthouse Monday morning before testimony began.

The trial is expected to last several weeks and will likely feature testimony from medical experts, family members, investigators, and first responders.

Jurors will ultimately decide whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths of her children or whether mental illness prevented her from understanding the nature of her actions.

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