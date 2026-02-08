NICU babies show some ‘Maye-jor’ spirit ahead of Super Bowl 60

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Patriots may have just gotten the extra fan support they need.

This newest rookie class, hailing from the UMass Memorial Medical Center’s NICU, is gearing up for the Super Bowl.

The babies, including a twin brother and sister, are rocking mini-Patriot jerseys, cheer gear, and footballs to show off “some Maye-jor team spirit.”

“They may be new to the game of life, but with every small milestone, they’re making gains one play at a time, surrounded by a dedicated Medical Center care team protecting their progress and calling the right plays,” said a spokesperson.

The Pats get set to face the Seahawks on Sunday in Super Bowl 60.

