NH State Trooper sustained minor injuries after car struck police cruiser on I-93 in Londonderry

LODONDERRY, N.H. — A New Hampshire State Police Trooper sustained minor injuries after his cruiser was struck from behind while he was stationed at a construction site along I-93 in Londonderry.

Police said 36-year-old Michael Shanahan of North Chelmsford was seen driving his 2017 Hyundai Elantra in the right break down lane when he struck the cruiser with the trooper inside.

The officer was positioned in the right shoulder, with emergency blue lights activated, providing safety services at an active construction site, according to police.

State and local police responded to the crash, just north of exit 4 on I-93 north, around 3:30 p.m.

Both the trooper, who was not identified, and Shanahan were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charged have been filed at this time.

All aspects of this crash remain under investigation, and we ask anyone with additional information, or who may have witnessed the incident contact Trooper Luan Sanches at Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-0114.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

