NH police searching for hit-and-run driver in crash that seriously injured e-bike rider

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a hit-and-run driver in connection with a crash late Tuesday night that left an e-bike rider with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving an e-bike in the area of Front Street and Hackett Hill Road in the city of Manchester around 11:30 p.m. found a Lectric XPeak bike and an injured 26-year-old man, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a dark-colored SUV, fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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