NH man dies in snowmobile crash

COLEBROOK, NH — A NH man is dead after a snowmobile crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to NH Fish and Game, the crash happened on Corridor Trail 5 in Colebrook around 3:30 p.m.

Bradford Jones, 63, of Alton, was attempting to go left in the train when he lost control of his snowmobile and struck multiple trees off the side of the trail.

Jones was thrown from his machine and sustained significant injuries.

Jones had been riding with an additional snowmobiler, who was the lead snowmobiler at the time of the crash.

When his riding companion realized Jones was no longer behind him, he turned around and traveled back to find Jones lying off the trail beside his damaged snowmobile.

The riding companion immediately rendered aid and called 911 for help.

NH Fish and Game said that the Colebrook Fire Department used several types of equipment to locate the crash scene.

EMS provided life saving measure for about an hour, but Jones ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

This crash is still under investigation, and Conservation Officers are considering speed for the existing trail conditions to have been a primary factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

