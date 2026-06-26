Two people have been arrested and will face charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen in Allston in 2025.

Armani Collazos, 26, and Miranda Bodden, 22, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of Phillip Franco on June 12, 2025.

Franco was rushed to a local hospital after officers found him suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

He died from his injuries five days later.

Collazos is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of armed assault to murder and several firearm-related charges. Bodden is charged with five counts of accessory after the fact.

Both will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday.

Two arrested in deadly shooting of teen in Allston in 2025

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