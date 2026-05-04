NH man accused of stealing Subaru Outback, driving impaired during pursuit, state police say

HOPKINTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is accused of stealing a Subaru Outback, driving while impaired, and leading troopers on a pursuit across the capital region over the weekend, state police said Monday.

Brentt Trudeau, 33, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, operating after habitual offender, DUI, aggravated DUI (eluding), operating after suspension, alcohol ignition interlock circumvention, driving without giving proof, disobeying an officer, reckless conduct, reckless operation, and breach of bail, state police said.

Brentt Trudeau (New Hampshire State Police)

Trudeau was booked and held on preventive detention at the Merrimack County Jail. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Hillsborough District Court.

At 12:22 a.m. Sunday, the New Hampshire State Police received a be-on-the-lookout notice regarding a vehicle that was taken without the owner’s permission in Hillsborough.

Troopers were advised that a blue 2018 Subaru Outback may have been traveling back to the Hillsborough area from Concord.

Police received a report that the likely driver, identified as Trudeau, may be impaired.

State Troopers later saw the Subaru on the Exit 5 off-ramp on Interstate 89 North.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Route 202 West, but Trudeau did not stop, state police said. A pursuit began.

During the pursuit, Trudeau reached speeds over 105 mph and had lane-control issues, crossing the solid fog line into the breakdown lane, state police said.

The pursuit continued westbound on Route 202 into Henniker, where Hillsboro Police deployed a tire deflation device near the intersection of Foster Hill Road, deflating the front driver’s side tire.

Trudeau continued on multiple local roads before the Subaru ultimately stopped on Bacon Road, state police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation determined that impairment was a factor, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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