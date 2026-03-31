NH Gov. Ayotte, trooper help rescue driver from burning vehicle after fiery crash into toll plaza

BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte and a state trooper assigned to her security detail are being credited with helping rescue a driver from a burning vehicle following a fiery crash into a toll plaza along the Everett Turnpike on Tuesday afternoon.

New Hampshire State Police say Ayotte and the trooper were among the good Samaritans who helped the driver to safety at the Bedford tolls.

“We can confirm a state trooper assigned to Governor Kelly Ayotte’s security detail helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle after it struck the Bedford Toll Plaza just before noon,” state police wrote in a post on X. “The Governor and other witnesses at the scene also provided assistance.”

The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers in the area were warned to avoid the toll plaza because the crash prompted the closure of the northbound side of the highway. Troopers were routing traffic off at Exit 13.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and potential detours, seek alternative routes if possible,” state police warned.

This is the second wreck at the toll plaza since Sunday, when a Massachusetts driver was charged with driving under the influence after a rollover.

No additional details on Tuesday’s crash were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

We can confirm a State Trooper assigned to Governor @KellyAyotte’s security detail helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle after it struck the Bedford Toll Plaza just before noon. The Governor and other witnesses at the scene also provided assistance. (1/2) — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 31, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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