New Hampshire highway closed, driver seriously injured after fiery crash into toll plaza

BEDFORD, N.H. — One person was seriously injured after the vehicle they were driving slammed into a toll plaza along the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire and burst into flames on Tuesday afternoon.

New Hampshire State Police say good Samaritans at the Bedford tolls rushed over to the burning vehicle and pulled the driver to safety.

“The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was pulled from the vehicle by witnesses,” a post shared by the state police said.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area because the crash prompted the closure of the northbound side of the highway. Troopers were routing traffic off at Exit 13.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and potential detours, seek alternative routes if possible,” state police warned.

This is the second wreck at the toll plaza since Sunday, when a Massachusetts driver was charged with driving under the influence after a rollover.

No additional details on Tuesday’s crash were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

#UPDATE: The vehicle struck the toll plaza and became fully engulfed. The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was pulled from the vehicle by witnesses.



The Everett Turnpike North is closed at the tolls. Traffic is being routed off Exit 13. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/0lwvFHCaAi — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 31, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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