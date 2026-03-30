Mass. driver facing DWI charges after rollover crash at New Hampshire toll booth

BEDFORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts driver is facing DWI charges after a rollover crash at a New Hampshire toll booth over the weekend, state police said.

Aracelia Valentin, 45, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated DWI, driving under the influence, and reckless conduct after the crash early Sunday morning, state police said in a statement.

Valentin was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

NH toll booth crash (New Hampshire State Police)

Just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike South at the Bedford Toll Plaza.

When troopers arrived, they found a 2009 Honda Accord on its side within a toll lane and the driver, identified as Valentin, injured at the scene.

NH toll booth crash (New Hampshire State Police)

An investigation determined impairment was a factor, state police said.

Valentin is scheduled to appear in Merrimack District Court on April 21.

Four toll lanes were closed for about an hour while debris was cleared.

Troopers were assisted by members of the NH Department of Transportation and the Bedford Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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