Super Bowl LX live updates, highlights: Patriots lose to Seahawks in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, California — The Seattle Seahawks have won the franchise’s second Super Bowl, and defense was the driving force behind this championship.
Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murph,y and the rest of Mike Macdonald’s ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye in Seattle’s 29-13 win on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Sam Darnold tossed a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards, and Jason Myers made all five of his field-goal tries.
Seattle’s “Dark Side” defense helped Darnold become the first quarterback in the 2018 draft class to win a Super Bowl.
The Patriots punted on the first eight drives, excluding a kneel-down to end the first half.
Mack Hollins led the Patriots with 78 receiving yards. Maye threw for 295 yards and tossed two touchdowns, but was also intercepted twice and sacked a bunch. Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson combined for just 42 rushing yards.
10:53 p.m.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and QB Drake Maye address the media after Super Bowl LX loss to the Seahawks.
10:46 p.m.
Kenneth Walker is named the MVP of Super Bowl LX. He ran for 135 yards on 27 carries.
10:35 p.m.
The celebration is on for the Seahawks.
10:30 p.m.
Seattle’s Sam Darnold becomes the first starting QB to win a Super Bowl after playing five or more teams.
The first starting QB in history to win a Super Bowl after playing with 5+ teams.
What a rewarding journey for Sam Darnold 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fujhHRzWwk
10:25 p.m.
The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl Champions.
BREAKING: The Seattle Seahawks have defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, 29-13.
10:17 p.m.
The Seahawks have sacked Drake Maye seven times tonight.
10:10 p.m.
The Patriots get a late touchdown from Rhamondre Stevenson. Seattle leads 29-13 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
Rhamondre makes the catch for a New England touchdown with 2:21 remaining
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/UblcJHTf6x
9:58 p.m.
The Seahawks score a defensive touchdown, sacking and stripping Drake Maye of the football.
The Seahawks now lead 29-7.
SEAHAWKS DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN FOR UCHENNA NWOSU OMG
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/9FPzCiciQt
9:54 p.m.
Jason Myers drills his 5th field goal of the game. Seattle goes up 22-7 over the Patriots.
Jason Myers drills his 5th field goal of the game, a new Super Bowl record!
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/9OiXZTCWW7
9:49 p.m.
After Drake Maye rips off a huge run, he throws an interception.
Julian Love said GIVE ME THAT
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/GxxhuXSzPi
Drake Maye picks up a first down with his legs
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/xoELoUkE5x
9:37 p.m.
Drake Maye just aired it out to Mack Hollins for a touchdown! Seattle’s lead narrows to 19-7.
Drake Maye airs it out to Mack Hollins for a TD!
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/d4U8Ygkl08
Well it won't be a shutout. Two big throws in a row from Maye to Mack lead to a touchdown.— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026
19-7 SEA
9:28 p.m.
Sam Darnold connects with tight end AJ Barner on a crucial touchdown strike.
The Seahawks have now jumped out to a 19-0 lead over the Patriots.
SAM DARNOLD TO AJ BARNER TOUCHDOWN!
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/sCoEyewllX
9:25 p.m.
The game is flying by. We’re already into the fourth quarter.
9:09 p.m.
Milton Williams comes up with a big sack for the Patriots.
GET HOME BIG MILT.
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/Fj5KrSbl3K
Milton Williams takes down Darnold for the #Patriots first sack of the game.— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026
Almost halfway through the third quarter
8:53 p.m.
Jason Myers tacks on a fourth field goal for Seattle after Sam Darnold leads the Seahawks down the field on their first drive of the second half.
Seattle leads 12-0.
Myers is 4/4 on field goals accounting for all 12 Seahawks points.
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/R1ReaJtrTH
SAM DARNOLD DUAL-THREAT QB
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/uI14idzZVs
Darnold takes a hit and completes the pass to Shaheed for a first down
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/rNHfOakHoP
8:44 p.m.
The second half begins, and it’s another three plays and out for the Patriots’ offense.
The #Patriots had zero sacks in the first 30 minutes.— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026
They've been close but nothing on the stat sheet.
Defense might be how they get back into this game with a INT or fumble
8:30 p.m.
Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin join Bad Bunny’s halftime show.
RICKY MARTIN IN THE HOUSE #AppleMusicHalftime
LADY GAGA IS HERE @ladygaga #AppleMusicHalftime
8:25 p.m.
Bad Bunny has Levi’s Stadium rocking.
BALL SECURITY ON POINT 🏈 @sanbenito #AppleMusicHalftime
Tití Me Preguntó" @sanbenito #AppleMusicHalftime
8:10 p.m.
Both teams head into the locker room after the first half ends. Bad Bunny performs the Apple Music halftime show next.
8:08 p.m.
Christian Gonzalez makes another big play for the Patriots’ defense, forcing a third Seahawks field goal.
Seattle now leads New England, 9-0.
Jason Myers adds another 3 to the board.
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/QNpxNN8kru
PBU ZO 🔒
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/m0Ox0VRHt9
8:01 p.m.
Mike Vrabel is trying to rally the team.
Mike Vrabel rallying the team
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/pUiXY0c0zC
7:59 p.m.
Kenneth Walker is closing in on 100 yards rushing for the Seahawks.
Walker is closing in on 100 rushing yards as we hit the two minute warning. #Patriots #Seahawks— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026
7:54 p.m.
The game is paused for the first half’s two-minute warning.
7:52 p.m.
The first flag of the game is thrown. Patriots are forced to punt again. Seattle still leads 6-0 with 2:50 to go in the first half.
First flag of the game is a false start on Campbell with 3:09 left in the first half— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026
7:44 p.m.
The Patriots’ defense forces Seattle to punt. New England gets pinned deep in their own territory.
Michael Dickson pins New England inside the 5 with a beautiful punt
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/bmv8tgYGTz
The #Patriots have been so close on multiple sacks and INTs but Darnold keeps finding a way out— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026
7:34 p.m.
Offensive line problems persist for the Patriots.
Patriots O line is a massive problem right now. SEA D line is getting through easy every possession.— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026
7:26 p.m.
Despite big runs by Seattle’s Kenneth Walker, the Patriots’ defense stands tough again, forcing a field goal.
Seahawks lead 6-0.
And on 3rd and long SEA runs a toss play.— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026
They are fine taking 3 the way their defense is playing.
6-0 SEA https://t.co/PLepn4lkPd
Back-to-back big runs from Kenneth Walker 🔥
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/BKFWW8PAkP
7:25 p.m.
Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez makes a spectacular play, breaking up a Sam Darnold deep shot.
Gonzo getting a hand on it ❌
7:22 p.m.
The Patriots’ offense continues to struggle.
Collinsworth is right. #Patriots are playing very conservative just like two weeks ago in Denver— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026
7:17 p.m.
The first quarter is in the books. Seattle leads New England 3-0.
No penalties in the first quarter for either team. Love to see that.— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026
Defenses are balling out. 3-0 Seahawks#Patriots #Seahawks @boston25
End of the first at #SBLX
7:09 p.m.
Drake Maye hooked up with Kayshon Boutte on a big passing play, but the Patriots ultimately had to punt back to Seattle after another first-quarter sack.
Seahawks defense looking scary in the 1st quarter 😤
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/wsCfYCiuGf
Drake & Kayshon connect for 21.
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/qLQ7bX09c6
7:03 p.m.
Sam Darnold just misses JSN for a big play. Patriots force Seattle to punt.
Darnold escapes pressure and just misses JSN. 4th down.
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/rLTaELh5jV
6:58 p.m.
Seattle’s defense brought the pressure, forcing the Patriots to punt on their opening drive.
Loss of 10. Courtesy of Derick Hall. 😌
📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/zLIOWa4QAP
6:46 p.m.
Seattle opens the game with a field goal. 3-0 is the score as the Patriots take over on offense.
Seattle gives us our first points. 3️⃣ #SBLX
📺 NBC and Peacock | 🎥 NFL
pic.twitter.com/bo5rQRXkch
SEA kicking a field goal for the 3-0 lead feels like a victory after the way that drive was going #Patriots— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 8, 2026
6:40 p.m.
The Patriots win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half. Seattle gets the ball first.
6:23 p.m.
Jon Bon Jovi welcomes the AFC Champion Patriots to the field as “Crazy Train” blares through the stadium sound system.
BRING US OUT @jonbonjovi‼️
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/KQ3XeWR7Sx
6:18 p.m.
The Patriots were just officially introduced.
Meet the #SBLX New England Patriots!
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/eVzp8yR9Am
6:07 p.m.
Green Day is rocking at the pre-Super Bowl concert.
5:56 p.m.
Seahawks star banged up?
Rodney Harrison on pregame just said Seattle DB Nick Emmanwori didn't look 100% during warmups #Patriots— Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 8, 2026
5:45 p.m.
Stefon Diggs gets the boys ready to rock.
5:30 p.m.
With one more hour until kickoff, the Patriots share an epic new hype video.
5:17 p.m.
Patriots legend Malcolm Butler is in the house.
We all we got. We all we need.
5:09 p.m.
The Patriots have announced their inactives for Super Bowl LX. Robert Spillane & Harold Landry III are good to go.
Patriots inactives for #SBLX.
Robert Spillane & Harold Landry III are good to go for #SBLX
→ https://t.co/UFJOqTnTMs pic.twitter.com/FrzpwotQaI
5:06 p.m.
The drinks inside Levi’s Stadium are pricey!
5:02 p.m.
The Seahawks just announced their inactives.
Today's @Seahawks Super Bowl LX inactives; QB Jalen Milroe will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback.
4:52 p.m.
The fans are flowing into Levi’s Stadium.
Heading into Levi Stadium. #SBLX #Boston25 #SuperBowlLX #NEPats
4:35 p.m.
Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is rocking Mike Vrabel’s high school jersey.
.@mackhollins rocking Vrabel's high school jersey 🫡
4:20 p.m.
Welcome to Super Bowl LX, Coach Mike Vrabel. He was wearing a Hawaiian lei “for good luck.”
OTC
Mike Vrabel llegó con collar hawaiano y la explicación fue simple: “pa’ la buena suerte”. 🌺🏈— Sopitas (@sopitas) February 8, 2026
El head coach de Patriots ya trae el mood (y la cábala) listo para el Super Bowl.
¿Team amuletos o team “puro playbook”? 👀 pic.twitter.com/kqyBoEVjIQ
4:10 p.m.
Welcome to Super Bowl LX, Drake Maye.
Welcome to #SBLX, @DrakeMaye2 🤩
4:06 p.m.
Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell arrives at Levi’s Stadium.
First season, first Super Bowl @will_campbell66
3:55 p.m.
The calm before the storm.
3:45 p.m.
The stage is set.
#SBLX stage is set 🤩
3:41 p.m.
Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi predicts a 24-20 Patriots victory.
SUPER BOWL SUNDAY
Thinking about the first day of training camp and how far this #Patriots team has come.
I predicted 9 wins max. I’m happy I was wrong.
Maye has a bounce back game today and the Dline gets after Darnold.
Patriots win 24-20 @boston25 pic.twitter.com/O80QTnTkQ0
3:01 p.m.
2:35 p.m.
Patriots players begin to arrive at Levi Stadium.
2:24 p.m.
1:47 p.m.
12:47 p.m.
12:30 p.m.
Heading to Santa Clara & @SuperBowl armed w/ our marching orders
11:00 a.m.
You already know.
10:02 a.m.
Eyes on 7.
8:04 a.m.
Come out to playyyyy #Gameday
12:00 a.m.
IT'S SUPER BOWL DAY!!!
