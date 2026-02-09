Local

Super Bowl LX live updates, highlights: Patriots lose to Seahawks in Santa Clara

By Boston25News.com Staff
SANTA CLARA, California — The Seattle Seahawks have won the franchise’s second Super Bowl, and defense was the driving force behind this championship.

Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murph,y and the rest of Mike Macdonald’s ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye in Seattle’s 29-13 win on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Sam Darnold tossed a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards, and Jason Myers made all five of his field-goal tries.

Seattle’s “Dark Side” defense helped Darnold become the first quarterback in the 2018 draft class to win a Super Bowl.

The Patriots punted on the first eight drives, excluding a kneel-down to end the first half.

Mack Hollins led the Patriots with 78 receiving yards. Maye threw for 295 yards and tossed two touchdowns, but was also intercepted twice and sacked a bunch. Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson combined for just 42 rushing yards.

Live Super Bowl updates:

10:53 p.m.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and QB Drake Maye address the media after Super Bowl LX loss to the Seahawks.

10:46 p.m.

Kenneth Walker is named the MVP of Super Bowl LX. He ran for 135 yards on 27 carries.

10:35 p.m.

The celebration is on for the Seahawks.

10:30 p.m.

Seattle’s Sam Darnold becomes the first starting QB to win a Super Bowl after playing five or more teams.

10:25 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl Champions.

10:17 p.m.

The Seahawks have sacked Drake Maye seven times tonight.

10:10 p.m.

The Patriots get a late touchdown from Rhamondre Stevenson. Seattle leads 29-13 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

9:58 p.m.

The Seahawks score a defensive touchdown, sacking and stripping Drake Maye of the football.

The Seahawks now lead 29-7.

9:54 p.m.

Jason Myers drills his 5th field goal of the game. Seattle goes up 22-7 over the Patriots.

9:49 p.m.

After Drake Maye rips off a huge run, he throws an interception.

9:37 p.m.

Drake Maye just aired it out to Mack Hollins for a touchdown! Seattle’s lead narrows to 19-7.

9:28 p.m.

Sam Darnold connects with tight end AJ Barner on a crucial touchdown strike.

The Seahawks have now jumped out to a 19-0 lead over the Patriots.

9:25 p.m.

The game is flying by. We’re already into the fourth quarter.

9:09 p.m.

Milton Williams comes up with a big sack for the Patriots.

8:53 p.m.

Jason Myers tacks on a fourth field goal for Seattle after Sam Darnold leads the Seahawks down the field on their first drive of the second half.

Seattle leads 12-0.

8:44 p.m.

The second half begins, and it’s another three plays and out for the Patriots’ offense.

8:30 p.m.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin join Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

8:25 p.m.

Bad Bunny has Levi’s Stadium rocking.

8:10 p.m.

Both teams head into the locker room after the first half ends. Bad Bunny performs the Apple Music halftime show next.

8:08 p.m.

Christian Gonzalez makes another big play for the Patriots’ defense, forcing a third Seahawks field goal.

Seattle now leads New England, 9-0.

8:01 p.m.

Mike Vrabel is trying to rally the team.

7:59 p.m.

Kenneth Walker is closing in on 100 yards rushing for the Seahawks.

7:54 p.m.

The game is paused for the first half’s two-minute warning.

7:52 p.m.

The first flag of the game is thrown. Patriots are forced to punt again. Seattle still leads 6-0 with 2:50 to go in the first half.

7:44 p.m.

The Patriots’ defense forces Seattle to punt. New England gets pinned deep in their own territory.

7:34 p.m.

Offensive line problems persist for the Patriots.

7:26 p.m.

Despite big runs by Seattle’s Kenneth Walker, the Patriots’ defense stands tough again, forcing a field goal.

Seahawks lead 6-0.

7:25 p.m.

Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez makes a spectacular play, breaking up a Sam Darnold deep shot.

7:22 p.m.

The Patriots’ offense continues to struggle.

7:17 p.m.

The first quarter is in the books. Seattle leads New England 3-0.

7:09 p.m.

Drake Maye hooked up with Kayshon Boutte on a big passing play, but the Patriots ultimately had to punt back to Seattle after another first-quarter sack.

7:03 p.m.

Sam Darnold just misses JSN for a big play. Patriots force Seattle to punt.

6:58 p.m.

Seattle’s defense brought the pressure, forcing the Patriots to punt on their opening drive.

6:46 p.m.

Seattle opens the game with a field goal. 3-0 is the score as the Patriots take over on offense.

6:40 p.m.

The Patriots win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half. Seattle gets the ball first.

6:23 p.m.

Jon Bon Jovi welcomes the AFC Champion Patriots to the field as “Crazy Train” blares through the stadium sound system.

6:18 p.m.

The Patriots were just officially introduced.

6:07 p.m.

Green Day is rocking at the pre-Super Bowl concert.

5:56 p.m.

Seahawks star banged up?

5:45 p.m.

Stefon Diggs gets the boys ready to rock.

5:30 p.m.

With one more hour until kickoff, the Patriots share an epic new hype video.

5:17 p.m.

Patriots legend Malcolm Butler is in the house.

5:09 p.m.

The Patriots have announced their inactives for Super Bowl LX. Robert Spillane & Harold Landry III are good to go.

5:06 p.m.

The drinks inside Levi’s Stadium are pricey!

5:02 p.m.

The Seahawks just announced their inactives.

4:52 p.m.

The fans are flowing into Levi’s Stadium.

4:35 p.m.

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is rocking Mike Vrabel’s high school jersey.

4:20 p.m.

Welcome to Super Bowl LX, Coach Mike Vrabel. He was wearing a Hawaiian lei “for good luck.”

4:10 p.m.

Welcome to Super Bowl LX, Drake Maye.

4:06 p.m.

Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell arrives at Levi’s Stadium.

3:55 p.m.

The calm before the storm.

3:45 p.m.

The stage is set.

3:41 p.m.

Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi predicts a 24-20 Patriots victory.

Patriots players begin to arrive at Levi Stadium.

