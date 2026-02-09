Super Bowl LX live updates, highlights: Patriots lose to Seahawks in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, California — The Seattle Seahawks have won the franchise’s second Super Bowl, and defense was the driving force behind this championship.

Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murph,y and the rest of Mike Macdonald’s ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye in Seattle’s 29-13 win on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Sam Darnold tossed a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards, and Jason Myers made all five of his field-goal tries.

Seattle’s “Dark Side” defense helped Darnold become the first quarterback in the 2018 draft class to win a Super Bowl.

The Patriots punted on the first eight drives, excluding a kneel-down to end the first half.

Mack Hollins led the Patriots with 78 receiving yards. Maye threw for 295 yards and tossed two touchdowns, but was also intercepted twice and sacked a bunch. Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson combined for just 42 rushing yards.

Live Super Bowl updates:

10:53 p.m.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and QB Drake Maye address the media after Super Bowl LX loss to the Seahawks.

10:46 p.m.

Kenneth Walker is named the MVP of Super Bowl LX. He ran for 135 yards on 27 carries.

The Super Bowl MVP himself 👏 pic.twitter.com/k9Wl7DkRhY — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

10:35 p.m.

The celebration is on for the Seahawks.

WHAT A FEELING FOR JSN 👏 pic.twitter.com/7XJvtMT8qA — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

10:30 p.m.

Seattle’s Sam Darnold becomes the first starting QB to win a Super Bowl after playing five or more teams.

The first starting QB in history to win a Super Bowl after playing with 5+ teams.



What a rewarding journey for Sam Darnold 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fujhHRzWwk — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

10:25 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl Champions.

BREAKING: The Seattle Seahawks have defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, 29-13. https://t.co/5vBJrm0ARb pic.twitter.com/xmv3CQOVaj — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 9, 2026

10:17 p.m.

The Seahawks have sacked Drake Maye seven times tonight.

SEVEN SACKS BY THE SEATTLE DEFENSE 💪 pic.twitter.com/0jnwC25g3z — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

10:10 p.m.

The Patriots get a late touchdown from Rhamondre Stevenson. Seattle leads 29-13 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

Rhamondre makes the catch for a New England touchdown with 2:21 remaining



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/UblcJHTf6x — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

9:58 p.m.

The Seahawks score a defensive touchdown, sacking and stripping Drake Maye of the football.

The Seahawks now lead 29-7.

SEAHAWKS DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN FOR UCHENNA NWOSU OMG



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/9FPzCiciQt — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

9:54 p.m.

Jason Myers drills his 5th field goal of the game. Seattle goes up 22-7 over the Patriots.

Jason Myers drills his 5th field goal of the game, a new Super Bowl record!



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/9OiXZTCWW7 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

9:49 p.m.

After Drake Maye rips off a huge run, he throws an interception.

Julian Love said GIVE ME THAT



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/GxxhuXSzPi — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

Drake Maye picks up a first down with his legs



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/xoELoUkE5x — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

9:37 p.m.

Drake Maye just aired it out to Mack Hollins for a touchdown! Seattle’s lead narrows to 19-7.

Drake Maye airs it out to Mack Hollins for a TD!



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/d4U8Ygkl08 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

Well it won't be a shutout. Two big throws in a row from Maye to Mack lead to a touchdown.



19-7 SEA — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

9:28 p.m.

Sam Darnold connects with tight end AJ Barner on a crucial touchdown strike.

The Seahawks have now jumped out to a 19-0 lead over the Patriots.

SAM DARNOLD TO AJ BARNER TOUCHDOWN!



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/sCoEyewllX — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

9:25 p.m.

The game is flying by. We’re already into the fourth quarter.

To the 4th. pic.twitter.com/iS5wG9JSWb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 9, 2026

9:09 p.m.

Milton Williams comes up with a big sack for the Patriots.

Milton Williams takes down Darnold for the #Patriots first sack of the game.



Almost halfway through the third quarter — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

8:53 p.m.

Jason Myers tacks on a fourth field goal for Seattle after Sam Darnold leads the Seahawks down the field on their first drive of the second half.

Seattle leads 12-0.

Myers is 4/4 on field goals accounting for all 12 Seahawks points.



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/R1ReaJtrTH — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

SAM DARNOLD DUAL-THREAT QB



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/uI14idzZVs — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

Darnold takes a hit and completes the pass to Shaheed for a first down



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/rNHfOakHoP — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

8:44 p.m.

The second half begins, and it’s another three plays and out for the Patriots’ offense.

The #Patriots had zero sacks in the first 30 minutes.



They've been close but nothing on the stat sheet.



Defense might be how they get back into this game with a INT or fumble — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

8:30 p.m.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin join Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

8:25 p.m.

Bad Bunny has Levi’s Stadium rocking.

8:10 p.m.

Both teams head into the locker room after the first half ends. Bad Bunny performs the Apple Music halftime show next.

8:08 p.m.

Christian Gonzalez makes another big play for the Patriots’ defense, forcing a third Seahawks field goal.

Seattle now leads New England, 9-0.

Jason Myers adds another 3 to the board.



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/QNpxNN8kru — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

8:01 p.m.

Mike Vrabel is trying to rally the team.

Mike Vrabel rallying the team



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/pUiXY0c0zC — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

7:59 p.m.

Kenneth Walker is closing in on 100 yards rushing for the Seahawks.

Walker is closing in on 100 rushing yards as we hit the two minute warning. #Patriots #Seahawks — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

7:54 p.m.

The game is paused for the first half’s two-minute warning.

7:52 p.m.

The first flag of the game is thrown. Patriots are forced to punt again. Seattle still leads 6-0 with 2:50 to go in the first half.

First flag of the game is a false start on Campbell with 3:09 left in the first half — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

7:44 p.m.

The Patriots’ defense forces Seattle to punt. New England gets pinned deep in their own territory.

Michael Dickson pins New England inside the 5 with a beautiful punt



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/bmv8tgYGTz — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

The #Patriots have been so close on multiple sacks and INTs but Darnold keeps finding a way out — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

7:34 p.m.

Offensive line problems persist for the Patriots.

Patriots O line is a massive problem right now. SEA D line is getting through easy every possession. — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

7:26 p.m.

Despite big runs by Seattle’s Kenneth Walker, the Patriots’ defense stands tough again, forcing a field goal.

Seahawks lead 6-0.

And on 3rd and long SEA runs a toss play.



They are fine taking 3 the way their defense is playing.



6-0 SEA https://t.co/PLepn4lkPd — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

Back-to-back big runs from Kenneth Walker 🔥



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/BKFWW8PAkP — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

7:25 p.m.

Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez makes a spectacular play, breaking up a Sam Darnold deep shot.

Gonzo getting a hand on it ❌ pic.twitter.com/5cElYLHhPM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 9, 2026

7:22 p.m.

The Patriots’ offense continues to struggle.

Collinsworth is right. #Patriots are playing very conservative just like two weeks ago in Denver — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

7:17 p.m.

The first quarter is in the books. Seattle leads New England 3-0.

No penalties in the first quarter for either team. Love to see that.



Defenses are balling out. 3-0 Seahawks#Patriots #Seahawks @boston25 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 9, 2026

End of the first at #SBLX pic.twitter.com/Yg5GFIbRGc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 9, 2026

7:09 p.m.

Drake Maye hooked up with Kayshon Boutte on a big passing play, but the Patriots ultimately had to punt back to Seattle after another first-quarter sack.

Seahawks defense looking scary in the 1st quarter 😤



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/wsCfYCiuGf — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

7:03 p.m.

Sam Darnold just misses JSN for a big play. Patriots force Seattle to punt.

Darnold escapes pressure and just misses JSN. 4th down.



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/rLTaELh5jV — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

6:58 p.m.

Seattle’s defense brought the pressure, forcing the Patriots to punt on their opening drive.

6:46 p.m.

Seattle opens the game with a field goal. 3-0 is the score as the Patriots take over on offense.

Seattle gives us our first points. 3️⃣ #SBLX



📺 NBC and Peacock | 🎥 NFL

pic.twitter.com/bo5rQRXkch — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 8, 2026

SEA kicking a field goal for the 3-0 lead feels like a victory after the way that drive was going #Patriots — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 8, 2026

6:40 p.m.

The Patriots win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half. Seattle gets the ball first.

6:23 p.m.

Jon Bon Jovi welcomes the AFC Champion Patriots to the field as “Crazy Train” blares through the stadium sound system.

6:18 p.m.

The Patriots were just officially introduced.

Meet the #SBLX New England Patriots!



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/eVzp8yR9Am — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

6:07 p.m.

Green Day is rocking at the pre-Super Bowl concert.

#GreenDay is still rocking — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 8, 2026

5:56 p.m.

Seahawks star banged up?

Rodney Harrison on pregame just said Seattle DB Nick Emmanwori didn't look 100% during warmups #Patriots — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 8, 2026

5:45 p.m.

Stefon Diggs gets the boys ready to rock.

5:30 p.m.

With one more hour until kickoff, the Patriots share an epic new hype video.

5:17 p.m.

Patriots legend Malcolm Butler is in the house.

We all we got. We all we need. @Mac_BZ pic.twitter.com/ZN96lFJOVB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

5:09 p.m.

The Patriots have announced their inactives for Super Bowl LX. Robert Spillane & Harold Landry III are good to go.

Robert Spillane & Harold Landry III are good to go for #SBLX



→ https://t.co/UFJOqTnTMs pic.twitter.com/FrzpwotQaI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

5:06 p.m.

The drinks inside Levi’s Stadium are pricey!

5:02 p.m.

The Seahawks just announced their inactives.

Today’s @Seahawks Super Bowl LX inactives; QB Jalen Milroe will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback. pic.twitter.com/5MggWkOm2B — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) February 8, 2026

4:52 p.m.

The fans are flowing into Levi’s Stadium.

4:35 p.m.

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is rocking Mike Vrabel’s high school jersey.

4:20 p.m.

Welcome to Super Bowl LX, Coach Mike Vrabel. He was wearing a Hawaiian lei “for good luck.”

Mike Vrabel llegó con collar hawaiano y la explicación fue simple: “pa’ la buena suerte”. 🌺🏈

El head coach de Patriots ya trae el mood (y la cábala) listo para el Super Bowl.

¿Team amuletos o team “puro playbook”? 👀 pic.twitter.com/kqyBoEVjIQ — Sopitas (@sopitas) February 8, 2026

4:10 p.m.

Welcome to Super Bowl LX, Drake Maye.

4:06 p.m.

Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell arrives at Levi’s Stadium.

3:55 p.m.

The calm before the storm.

3:45 p.m.

The stage is set.

3:41 p.m.

Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi predicts a 24-20 Patriots victory.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY



Thinking about the first day of training camp and how far this #Patriots team has come.



I predicted 9 wins max. I’m happy I was wrong.



Maye has a bounce back game today and the Dline gets after Darnold.



Patriots win 24-20 @boston25 pic.twitter.com/O80QTnTkQ0 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) February 8, 2026

3:01 p.m.

2:35 p.m.

Patriots players begin to arrive at Levi Stadium.

2:24 p.m.

1:47 p.m.

12:47 p.m.

12:30 p.m.

11:00 a.m.

You already know. pic.twitter.com/czvDaSJZvD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

10:02 a.m.

Eyes on 7. pic.twitter.com/j0VoqxTjTm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

8:04 a.m.

12:00 a.m.

IT'S SUPER BOWL DAY!!! — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2026

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group