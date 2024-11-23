Newton police seeking publics help identifying exposer and his van

NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department are seeking the publics help in the search and identifying the van and driver who is accused of exposing himself.

The incident occurred around 3:30pm Thursday, November 21, in the area of Hartman Road and Village Circle. That’s when two teens walking in the area reported a man driving a large white van with a silver trailer attached to it, pulled alongside the teens and exposed himself.

The driver is reported to be a man in his early-to-mid 20′s, with a medium-to-dark complexion, with short dark hair, wearing sunglasses and a black t-shirt.

“Anyone with information helpful to this investigation is being asked to contact NPD at 617-796-2100, or the tip line 617-796-2121.” The Newton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group