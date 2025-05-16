New video: Worcester Police release body cam footage of ICE detainment that resulted in 2 arrests

WORCESTER, Mass. — The city of Worcester released body camera footage and the 911 call from an incident on May 8 where ICE officers were surrounded by dozens of people on Eureka Street.

Police say the three videos released on Friday afternoon are the first “in what will be the release of all body-worn camera footage that is subject to disclosure.”

According to authorities, there is more than 550 minutes of footage that is being reviewed.

“To ensure transparency and provide a clearer perspective of the incident, we are releasing the dispatch calls and body-worn camera footage,” said Police Chief Paul Saucier. “By doing so, we aim to illustrate the chaotic nature of the situation as experienced by the officers who had to make rapid, critical decisions in the moment to ensure the safety of everyone on the scene.”

On May 8 just before 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a call on Eureka Street that a “hostile crowd” of about 25 people had surrounded a federal agent trying to carry out a detainment, according to authorities.

Cell phone video from the chaotic scene shows several ICE agents and other law enforcement entities being followed by a crowd while they took a Brazilian woman into custody.

During the detainment, 38-year-old Ashley Spring, who is running for the Worcester school board, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (unknown liquid), disorderly conduct, and interfering with a police officer.

A juvenile female who was allegedly holding a baby in front of a law enforcement vehicle as officers were detaining a Brazilian woman was also arrested. She was charged with reckless endangerment of a child, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

The baby was uninjured during the incident.

Neighbors said the juvenile is the daughter of the Brazilian woman ICE agents were detaining.

Worcester City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj could also be seen approaching officers, prompting criticism from the police union.

On May 16, City Manager Eric D. Batista issued an executive order on police’s response and involvement in federal enforcement of immigration laws and operations including investigations and civil detainments performed by ICE officers.

The order states that municipal employees and officers can’t ask about immigration status nor will immigration status impact the treatment of a resident, victim, suspect, arrestee, 911 caller, or another member of the public who has contact with a municipal employee.

Similarly, municipal employees provide access to records, information, or non-public areas of municipal buildings, solely for the enforcement of federal civil immigration laws unless required by a valid judicial warrant, court order, or other applicable law.

“I recognize the significant impact this incident has had on our community,” said City Manager Eric D. Batista. “It has created division and caused trauma to the individuals directly involved and to the greater community at large. It is my hope that releasing all of the body-worn camera footage and establishing a clear policy on how municipal employees are to engage with ICE agents is the first step in repairing any unintentional harm and can help determine how, as a community and a municipality, we respond in these situations.”

A link to the full body camera video can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

