New video shows moments before deadly wrong-way crash on Southeast Expressway

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has released a new video showing the moments leading up to a deadly wrong-way crash on the Southeast Expressway late last month.

Investigators say 81-year-old Somerset resident Antone Carvalho was traveling the wrong way when he caused multiple crashes shortly after midnight on June 27.

Riley Sergi, 28, of Haverhill, was killed, and four others were injured in the chain-reaction collisions.

The newly released footage shows the wrong-way driver emerging from a tunnel and entering the expressway before the crashes occurred.

In a statement following the crash, Suffolk DA’s Kevin Hayden said, “I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Sergi, and I assure them that the investigation of this tragic crash will be careful and thorough,” Hayden said in a statement.

Carvalho is expected to face charges and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation into the deadly crash remains ongoing.

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