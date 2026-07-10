Blaze in New England city destroys half a block, injuring firefighters and displacing residents

WATERBURY, Mass. — A massive blaze in a southern New England city destroyed five buildings, while also leaving three firefighters injured and 15 residents without a home on Thursday night, officials said.

The fire burned for hours and through half a block along South Main Street in the Connecticut city of Waterbury, about 30 miles south of Hartford.

In a statement on Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont said he’s grateful that no civilians were hurt and praised the emergency response.

“We are grateful there were no civilian injuries, and I wish the three injured firefighters a full and fast recovery. Thank you to the Waterbury Fire Department, which deployed every available member to fight this fire for hours,” Lamont wrote.

Last night’s fire on South Main Street in Waterbury destroyed five buildings and displaced 15 residents. We are grateful there were no civilian injuries, and I’m wishing the three injured firefighters a full and fast recovery.



Thank you to the Waterbury Fire Department, who… — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 10, 2026

Lamont added, “Waterbury is a resilient city, and we will get through this together.”

Fox 61 reported that the three firefighters suffered eye, knee, and foot injuries. About 50 firefighters in total from Waterbury and surrounding communities responded to the scene.

According to Waterbury Alderman Rafael Feliciano-Roman, 11 West Clay Street, 456 South Main Street, 462 South Main Street, 470 South Main Street, 472 South Main Street, and 474 South Main Street were all deemed uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross was working to assist those impacted by the devastating fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

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