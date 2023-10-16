New study ranks best colleges, universities in Massachusetts

Mass. — Massachusetts is home to some of the best colleges and universities in the country.

With the first “early decision” college application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $58,000 per year, WalletHub released its 2024′s Best College & University Rankings report on Monday.

The personal finance website compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories. The categories ranged from cost and financing to student selectivity to even career outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Yale University in Connecticut was ranked the top higher-education institute in the country, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, California Institute of Technology, and Harvard University.

The top 10 colleges and universities in Massachusetts are as follows, according to the study:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard University Wellesley College Amherst College Northeastern University Boston College Tufts University Smith College Boston University Mount Holyoke College

Here’s how MIT rated out in WalletHub’s ranking:

2nd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 22nd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 25th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 2nd – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 2nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Here’s how Harvard rated out in WalletHub’s ranking:

1st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 28th – Net Cost

– Net Cost 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 7th – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full study, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

