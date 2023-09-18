9 Massachusetts universities among top 100 in America, according to US News & World Report

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Nine Massachusetts universities were named among the top 100 educational institutes in America in US News & World Report’s annual ranking.

The publication’s 2023-2024 “Best National University Rankings,” which was released Monday, was assembled after nearly 1,500 U.S. four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions were evaluated on as many as 19 measures including graduation rates, first-year retention rates, graduation rate performance, and borrower debt, among many other statistics.

To be ranked, institutions had to meet the following conditions: have regional accreditation, be included in Carnegie’s Basic classification but not designated as a “highly specialized” school, enroll at least 100 undergraduate students, have reported financial expenditures data to the U.S. Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) finance survey, and have reported a six-year graduation rate of full-time, first-year bachelor’s degree-seeking students in recent years, US News & World Report reported.

Princeton University in New Jersey was named the top educational institute in the country, narrowly edging out Cambridge’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. Standford University in California and Yale University in Connecticut rounded out the top five.

The following nine Massachusetts universities ranked as follows:

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

3. Harvard University, Cambridge

39. Boston College, Chestnut Hill

40. Tufts University, Medford

43. Boston University, Boston

53. Northeastern University, Boston

60. Brandies University, Waltham

67. University of Massachusetts, Amherst

82. Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester

Williams College in Williamstown, Amherst College in Amherst, and Wellesley College in Wellesley were also named in top five in US News & World Report’s “National Liberal Arts Colleges Rankings.”

