Mass. Gov. Healey asks US Navy to help with investigation into sunken Gloucester fishing vessel

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is asking the United States Navy to assist in the ongoing investigation into the sinking of the “Lily Jean” fishing vessel off Gloucester earlier this year.

In a letter sent this week alongside State Sen. Bruce Tarr to Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, Healey requested the Navy’s help in retrieving key equipment from the wreck that could provide critical insight into what caused the vessel to sink.

“Officials from the Massachusetts State Police have received information suggesting that a video recorder and hard drive installed on the F/V Lily Jean remain intact, with the potential to provide essential details in the immediate moments before the ship was lost,” the letter reads. “The company that installed the technology believes the video captured is retrievable. Importantly, this video would assist the NTSB in providing safety recommendations to prevent future maritime disasters.”

Healey also asked the Navy to evaluate whether it would be possible to recover the remains of crew members who were lost in the incident, honoring the wishes of their families.

“We also ask that the Navy assess the feasibility of recovering the remains of lost crew members in keeping with the wishes of each of their families,” the letter reads. “While we understand the potential risk to personnel and substantial cost, we believe it is a worthwhile investment to provide closure to the families of those lost, improve safety for future vessels, and prevent further loss of life.”

Healey previously called on the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Coast Guard to investigate the equipment on board the vessel. However, state officials say the NTSB has declined to lead an effort to retrieve it.

The request to the Navy represents the latest step in efforts to bring closure to the families impacted by the tragedy.

Seven people were aboard the 72-foot commercial vessel when it sank on January 30. Those names include Accursio Sanfilippo, Paul Beal Sr., Paul Beal Jr., John Rousanidis, Sean Therrien, Jada Samitt, and Freeman Short.

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