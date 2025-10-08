New report finds inequities in Massachusetts school building investments

BOSTON — A new report finds that students across Massachusetts don’t have equal access to modern school buildings — and that’s affecting the quality of their education.

According to the MassINC Policy Center, since 2015, suburban districts have received 57% of major grants from the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s Core Program, while Boston and Gateway Cities have received less than 19%.

The School Building Authority, overseen by the state treasurer, manages state funding that helps communities build or renovate schools. But the report shows a clear imbalance — with wealthier suburban districts benefiting more from those state dollars than urban or economically challenged areas.

Researchers say that inequity has long-term consequences for students who attend older schools that lack modern facilities and technology.

Ben Forman, the director of the MassINC Policy Center, co-authored the report. He joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 p.m. to unpack the key takeaways in his reporting.

