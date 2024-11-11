Two-alarm bush fire in Gloucester leads to fire crews urging the public to avoid area

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — On Sunday, the Gloucester Fire Department is actively fighting a two-alarm brush fire and is urging the public to distance themselves from the area and avoid starting outdoor fires.

Fire crews responded to numerous reports of smoke at 11:23 a.m. in the area of Quarry Street. Fire crews deployed drones to survey the area and confirm the smoke.

Approximately 3 acres of woods were on fire, and as crews began fighting it, they elevated the fire to a second alarm response, as mutual aid was needed to fight the flames.

Mutual aid consisted of the Rockport, Essex, Manchester, and Beverly Fire Departments. Alongside the additional fire crews, off-duty Gloucester Firefighters were recalled to fight the flames, as well as the State Department of Conservation & Recreation Bureau of Forest Fire Control and Forestry, Massachusetts Environmental Police and Rehab 5 were also there for support.

The Wenham, Danvers, and Peabody Fire Departments looked after the Gloucester Fire Department

The fire is still ongoing as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group