‘Motivated by greed’: Former MSP Sgt. found guilty in commercial driver’s license bribery scheme

BOSTON — A former Massachusetts State Police Sergeant was convicted Friday in a bribery scheme that gave commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to unqualified drivers in exchange for kickbacks, including a repaved driveway, and a new snowblower.

Gary Cederquist, 59, of Stoughton, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, one count of extortion, six counts of honest services mail fraud, three counts of conspiracy to falsify records, 19 counts of falsification of records and 17 counts of false statements.

He was acquitted on one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of extortion, three counts of falsification of records and three counts of false statements.

As head of the MSP’s CDL Unit, Cederquist was charged in a 74-count indictment in January 2024 along with three other Massachusetts State Police troopers and two civilians for their alleged roles in the conspiracy.

The co-conspirators include:

Former Trooper Calvin Butner, 64, of Halifax;

Former Trooper Perry Mendes, 64, of Wareham;

Former Trooper Joel Rogers, 56, of Bridgewater;

Scott Camara, 44, of Rehoboth; and

Eric Mathison, 48, of Boston.

Butner, Mendes, Camara and Mathison have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, according to the Department of Justice.

“It is never a good day when a member of law enforcement is convicted of a crime, especially when it is a crime that compromises public safety,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. “Gary Cederquist chose bribery and extortion over his oath to protect the community which he was sworn to serve.”

Charging documents allege between February 2019 and January 2023, Cederquist arranged for he and his co-conspirators to give passing scores to at least three dozen CDL applicants regardless of whether or not they had actually passed or even taken the test.

The men used the code word “golden handshake” or “golden” to identify applicants who received special treatment.

Court documents show Cederquist once described one applicant as “horrible,” and “brain dead,” but passed him anyways.

0 of 9 Texts that were allegedly exchanged by troopers in CDL bribery scheme (US Attorney's Office) Texts that were allegedly exchanged by troopers in CDL bribery scheme (US Attorney's Office) Texts that were allegedly exchanged by troopers in CDL bribery scheme (US Attorney's Office) Texts that were allegedly exchanged by troopers in CDL bribery scheme (US Attorney's Office) Texts that were allegedly exchanged by troopers in CDL bribery scheme (US Attorney's Office) Texts that were allegedly exchanged by troopers in CDL bribery scheme (US Attorney's Office) Texts that were allegedly exchanged by troopers in CDL bribery scheme (US Attorney's Office) Texts that were allegedly exchanged by troopers in CDL bribery scheme (US Attorney's Office)

In exchange for licenses, Cederquist and his co-conspirators accepted a variety of bribes such as inventory from Mathison’s water company valued in the thousands of dollars, a $750 granite post and mailbox; a new driveway valued at over $10,000, and a snowblower valued at nearly $2,000, according to charging documents.

CDL bribe kickbacks (US Attorney's Office)

“Today’s verdict sends a strong message to those who may be motivated by greed to abuse their positions—that they will be met with the full force of the criminal justice system,” said Elise Chawaga, Principal Assistant Inspector General for Investigations, Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General. “DOT OIG remains committed to working with our Federal law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to uphold motor carrier rules and regulations, which are integral to maintaining safety on our Nation’s roadways.”

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled Cederquist’s sentencing for July 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group