‘Impossible to stop this’: Raging wildfire scorches 400 acres in Lynn Woods

Lynn, Mass. — A raging wildfire in Lynn Woods quadrupled in size over the weekend, scorching more than 400 acres.

The fast-moving line of fire has burned from Steel Tower to Stone Tower, over Dungeon Rock, Undercliff Path, and across Waycross Road down to the Pennybrook Road entrance.

Fire officials said the flames were contained on Sunday night but warned that could change due to dry conditions.

Trees have fallen across multiple fire roads and paths, and hundreds are still burning.

“It’s impossible to stop this because of how dry the ground is and how compromised the root system has become,” said a Facebook post from the City of Lynn Fire Department.

Firefighters are warning people to steer clear of the vast affected area in Lynn Woods between Pennybrook Road and Great Woods Road.

Gannon Golf Course closed the final nine holes on its eighteen-hole course over the weekend due to encroaching flames.

“I play golf quite a bit. I didn’t come here yesterday because it was giving me a headache,” said Linda Courtemanche. “This kind of stuff happens in different places in the country, but now it’s happening to us.”

Fire officials say the fire is not currently posing a threat to any homes or buildings.

They’re thanking the public for the outpouring of donations at Broadway Station in Lynn.

The brush fire in Lynn is one of more than 150 wildfires to ignite in Massachusetts over the last week alone.

“Currently, woods fires are burning all over the state, with many large ones on the Northshore. Hopefully, multiple days of rain are in our future,” added the City of Lynn Fire Department’s Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

